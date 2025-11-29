Xylem Inc. $XYL Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Xylem worth $41,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Xylem by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after buying an additional 663,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,361,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.06. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

