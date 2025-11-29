Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 445,601 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,794,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 445,601 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.23% of TC Energy worth $624,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,907,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,241,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,164,000 after buying an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after buying an additional 15,694,336 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $54.09 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

