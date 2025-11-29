Rinkey Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Rinkey Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $490.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

