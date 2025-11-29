Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $251.12 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $251,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,192,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after buying an additional 1,221,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $225.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.99 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.91 and a 200-day moving average of $269.90.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.03 per share, with a total value of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabra R. Purtill purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,077.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,219.65. The trade was a 51.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares valued at $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

