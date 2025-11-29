Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $41,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,340.93. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,872.86. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK opened at $225.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

