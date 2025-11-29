Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,863,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $311.90 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.47.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

