Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 83,818 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,351,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,818 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $648,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $450.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,435.48. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.