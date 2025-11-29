Norges Bank Invests $938.64 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,874,651 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,059,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,926,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after buying an additional 722,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after buying an additional 673,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average is $141.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 32.62%.The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.