Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sun Life Financial worth $38,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,568,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,338,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,968,000 after purchasing an additional 846,735 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 6,748,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,740,000 after buying an additional 335,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,848,000 after buying an additional 266,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,957,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,792,000 after buying an additional 327,388 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

