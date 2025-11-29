Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $44.61 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $44,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PATK. Roth Capital set a $115.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $114.00 target price on Patrick Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $108.23 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

