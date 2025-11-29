Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 8,189 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $43,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $3,452,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,382.15. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,264,033 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

View Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $167.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.