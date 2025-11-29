Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,595 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $45,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. CIBC upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

