BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Announces Earnings Results

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNXTF opened at $0.46 on Friday. BioNxt Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.80.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

