The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $216,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 52,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 559,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $205,273,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.60.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $356.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average of $380.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $436.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

