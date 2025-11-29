Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $50.25 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $50,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NDVR Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

