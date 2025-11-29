Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $69,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $175.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

