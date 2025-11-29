Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 81,619 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,619 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $108,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,084.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

