Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 321.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,216 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $53,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 286.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 143,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $954,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -105.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $75,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,966,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,735,628.75. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $97,575.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,658.76. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,096 shares of company stock valued at $75,678,276. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

