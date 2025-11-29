JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.64% of IDEX worth $84,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IEX opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $232.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

