J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,801 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 206,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,384,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10,626.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,013,924. This trade represents a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

