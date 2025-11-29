Insider Buying: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Insider Acquires $14,748.06 in Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Yu bought 21,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $14,748.06. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,976,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,084.46. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 25th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,287.50.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 17,200 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 5,700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $5,301.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 400 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $380.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jeffrey Yu acquired 1,250 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112.50.

On Thursday, September 18th, Jeffrey Yu bought 700 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $637.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Jeffrey Yu bought 2,100 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $1,806.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,810 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $10,274.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Jeffrey Yu purchased 11,670 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,452.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey Yu acquired 24,319 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,671.15.

OneMedNet Trading Up 20.8%

ONMD opened at $1.72 on Friday. OneMedNet Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONMD. Wall Street Zen raised OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONMD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMedNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMedNet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new position in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Company Profile



OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Featured Stories

