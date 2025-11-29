American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Holdings Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.50 to $124.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

AEP stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,578.84. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

