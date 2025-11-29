JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Morningstar worth $74,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total value of $1,536,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,693,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,601,101.75. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.89 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

