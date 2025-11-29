Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,232,000 after buying an additional 388,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,991,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,269,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,907,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

