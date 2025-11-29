Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $29,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

