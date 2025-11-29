Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Target Price at $6.60

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

HBI opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $891.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.37 million. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 129.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 240.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $58,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

