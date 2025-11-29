iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after buying an additional 3,917,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 2,734,684 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,100.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,519,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,799,000 after buying an additional 2,489,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 654.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,586,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after buying an additional 2,243,457 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $83.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.