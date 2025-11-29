Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $28,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total value of $11,097,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,047 shares in the company, valued at $102,300,493.47. The trade was a 32.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 756,834 shares of company stock valued at $174,539,246 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.62.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $198.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.22. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

