Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.