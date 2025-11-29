Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.8750.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPRB. Zacks Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities set a $259.00 target price on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPRB Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,896,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,765,000. Spruce Biosciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 579.30% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($14.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.56) by $0.98. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

