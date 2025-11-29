Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

