Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 115,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 272,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Visionstate Company Profile

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

