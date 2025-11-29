Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $59,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $5,811,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.56.

Zscaler stock opened at $251.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.63 and its 200-day moving average is $291.00. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. This represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

