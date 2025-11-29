Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,899.0% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,841,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

