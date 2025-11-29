Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 429 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in GATX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GATX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total value of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,139.75. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.44 and a fifty-two week high of $178.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.81.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.21 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 11.62%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

