VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,390,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,946 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $175,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 797,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,718 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 987,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

