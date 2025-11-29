McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $191,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $879.00 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $558.13 and a twelve month high of $895.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $807.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.86.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $887.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

