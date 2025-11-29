Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $137,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

