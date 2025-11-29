DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 327.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,322,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 866,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,517,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,005,367,000 after purchasing an additional 994,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $936,100,000 after buying an additional 358,617 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after buying an additional 1,868,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $554,893,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach acquired 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $619,391. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

