Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $711,387,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 174,339.6% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,974,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,503,000 after buying an additional 2,972,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

