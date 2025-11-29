Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,215,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,914 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $110,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

