Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 112,930 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $85,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

UBER opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.