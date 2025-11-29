Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $69,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Accenture by 35.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 56,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.