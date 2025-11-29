Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.95 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $45.95 million and $232.92 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,606.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.92 or 0.00584861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.95 or 0.00518673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00456230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00093381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00015101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,451,775 coins and its circulating supply is 82,452,225 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

