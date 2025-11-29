Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.95 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $45.95 million and $232.92 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90,606.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.92 or 0.00584861 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00010799 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.95 or 0.00518673 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00456230 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00093381 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00015101 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,451,775 coins and its circulating supply is 82,452,225 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
