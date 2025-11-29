Ponke (PONKE) Price Hits $0.0367 on Exchanges

Ponke (PONKE) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Ponke has a market cap of $17.12 million and $5.27 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ponke Profile

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkehq.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.03713118 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $6,572,404.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

