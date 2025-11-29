Komodo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $186.16 Thousand (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $186.16 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.95 or 0.00518673 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000671 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,116,974 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

