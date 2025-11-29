BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $381.97 Thousand

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market cap of $591.57 thousand and approximately $381.97 thousand worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @bccoinofficial.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.05987018 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $402,763.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

