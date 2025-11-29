Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 11,126 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth $158,728,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Qiagen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Qiagen by 222.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 247,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Qiagen and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Qiagen N.V. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

