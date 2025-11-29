Groupama Asset Managment Invests $2 Million in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 53,194 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $176.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.79. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.