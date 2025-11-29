Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,770. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TRMB opened at $81.42 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.